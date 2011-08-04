Death Penalty: For The Avoidance of Doubt

No.
Ever.
However ... what it does raise is an interesting discussion regarding indirect democracy.
As I often ask my A Level students; if democracy is a good thing, what happens when MPs and the public collide on an issue such as - the death penalty? A few years ago a very bright young student called it "pick 'n mix democracy"; the public get to choose which issues it ought to have primacy over (death penalty, Europe, single currency, immigration to name a few) and which issues it delegates to parliament (everything else you don't find on the letters page of the Daily Mail, he quipped.) But we don't have a "pick 'n' mix democracy", we just have a parliamentary democracy, I said.
Ah, my padawan learner replied, and there-in lies the issue. Under "pick 'n' mix democracy" the pubic get the choose what they decide about, under "parliamentary democracy" the MPs do. I was reminded of this conversation when the AV Referendum was announced - the classic example. We, the people, don't get to decide on the death penalty (which a lot of people care about about) but do get to decide on AV (which very very very few people care about).
Discuss.
(Oh, and I say this as somebody absolutely and totally opposed - to both the death penalty and AV).
1 comment:
Pick an mix politics...who decides who decides who decides...contraversal issues with clear principle become diluted to meaningless or nothingless by procrastination at different levels of media or poltical inaction/cowardice.
IMO Death penalty should come back for clear cases of murder of policemen, doctors, judges or teachers. Perhaps safeguarding these honourable and frontline officials (I'd like commissioned) professions; where the case and evidence is clear and unquestionable.
